UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The former Marysville Plaza Shopping Center is being turned into a mixed-use complex anchored by a 240-unit apartment community along with new commercial buildings.

Upper Arlington-based Vision Development purchased the property a year ago and has nearly completed demolition of the decades-old complex, formally anchored by Kroger, JCPenney and Big Lots. Kroger closed its Marysville Plaza store and opened a new marketplace location nearby.

Located at 1095 W. 5th St., the site is situated along Marysville’s main east-west artery and is across the street from American Legion Memorial Park. It spans more than 15 acres and includes two commercial outparcels with frontage on West 5th Street.

The new development, called VC Center, will include three-story walkup apartment buildings with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. It will also have what Vision Development founder and President Brent Wrightsel described as “carriage houses” built above parking garages, as well as a separate apartment building with more two- and three-bedroom units. Additional buildings include a clubhouse and fitness facility.