COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–Marker Development will add another phase to its Crossline project in Weinland Park.

The new phase is replacing the former home of the Godman Guild Association, which Marker bought last spring.

The first phase of Crossline is located at East 5th Avenue, in front of the Godman Guild site on Sixth Avenue. That phase is slated to finish construction this summer. The seven-story mixed-use development includes 180 residential units and 5,150 square feet of ground-floor commercial space.

The new phase, to be built at 303 E. 6th Ave., would add another 275 units with secured parking, amenities, and ground-floor commercial space to the neighborhood.

The second phase should finish construction in the summer of 2024, with pre-leasing to start in the first part of that year.

“We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to work with the Godman Guild Association and continue building on our relationships with Weinland Park Community Civic Association, neighbors, and friends who have welcomed us into their community. We love the vibrancy and community of Weinland Park and are thrilled to be a part of its fabric,” Grant Dolven, vice president of acquisition and development at Marker, said in a news release.

The Crossline name comes from the origins of Weinland Park as a “streetcar suburb,” since transit lines used to cross through the neighborhood.

At least 20% of the units will be available to those making 80% and 100% of the area median income, the release said.

“We greatly appreciate the community’s engagement and productive dialogue throughout the design process, resulting in thoughtful building programming of additional housing near multiple transit alternatives. Lease rates have not been established at this time,” said Chris Gump, vice president of finance and development for Marker.

