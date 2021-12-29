COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The Columbus Regional Airport Authority once again has a new chief financial officer, after its last CFO moved on to a new job just seven months after being hired.

This time, the airport authority’s new CFO comes from Columbus: Mario Wong Jr., a U.S. Army veteran, who previously served as vice president, corporate controller and treasurer at Battelle, will now oversee the finances at John Glenn Columbus International Airport, Rickenbacker International Airport and Bolton Field.

In May of 2020, Wong became vice president of corporate development at New Albany-based government contractor Mission Essential, a large provider of translators and interpreters for intelligence agencies, the military and friendly foreign governments.

“I am pleased to welcome Mario to our leadership team,” CRAA President and CEO Joe Nardone said in a news release. “His extensive experience will help ensure our continued financial success as CRAA looks to the future. I am confident Mario’s expertise will enhance these dynamic areas of our organization serving our growing and evolving community.”

The airport authority says that in addition to leading its accounting and finance team, Wong will also oversee business development functions including parking and ground transportation, air service, concessions and real estate.

“I am thrilled to join CRAA at a time of significant opportunity for Columbus and our airports,” Wong said in a statement. “I look forward to working with Joe and his leadership team to ensure our airports are best serving the needs of our customers and the broader community.”

Wong replaces Jeffrey G. Evans, whom the authority hired after a national search last fall. He had previously been CFO of the Detroit Zoological Society. Evans stayed at the airport authority through March of this year, when he became chief financial officer at Internet2 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Before Evans, Randy Bush had served in the CFO role at the airport authority for more than 28 years prior to his retirement.

For more business headlines, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.