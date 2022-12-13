COLUMBUS, Ohio (CBF) — A growing biscuit-centric restaurant brand will open its first Columbus location Jan. 5.

Maple Street Biscuit Co. will begin serving its biscuit sandwiches, biscuits and gravy, waffles and more at 7 a.m. that day at 1310 Polaris Pkwy. Regular hours will be 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Nashville-based brand has more than 55 restaurants. The Polaris site isn’t just its first in Columbus, it’ll be the first in Ohio.

The company said opening day will include giveaways, free food and door prizes while supplies last while the first five people in line will get a free biscuit sandwich and coffee for a year (one of each per week for a year).

