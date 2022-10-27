COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — M/I Homes Inc. had a record third quarter, despite rising mortgage rates and inflation causing a pullback in demand.

The Columbus-based homebuilder posted record revenue, net income and earnings per share in the quarter ended Sept. 30, but CEO Bob Schottenstein said the company is approaching the new year with caution.

“We have, over the past nine moths, shifted from what was a predominantly offensive operating strategy focused mostly on growth, to what is now a predominantly defensive operating strategy,” Schottenstein said on an earnings call with investors Wednesday evening.

