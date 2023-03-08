M/I Homes is building more than 500 homes in Delaware. (Courtesy Photo/M/I Homes).

DELAWARE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — M/I Homes will build more than 500 homes in a new community near Delaware.

The housing development will be dubbed Berlin Farm and located in Berlin Township, a short distance from Olentangy Local School District’s Berlin High School, Berlin Middle School and Cheshire Elementary.

“We are excited to share the details of this brand new, amenity-rich community,” Josh Barkan, vice president of land for M/I Homes’ Columbus division, said in a media release.

