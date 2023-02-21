COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — After reducing and reshaping its workforce in 2022 – and losing its CTO – Lower.com is focusing its fintech ambitions on its distribution model quickly gaining traction, CEO Dan Snyder said.

Meanwhile, with a gradual shift to hybrid work, the digital lender has consolidated its New Albany offices, Snyder said in an interview. Lower could leave for downtown Columbus or the Easton area once its remaining lease expires.

“We still are empowering homeownership through technology,” Snyder said.

