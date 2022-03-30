NEWARK, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The owner of Newark’s iconic Longaberger basket building is facing a lawsuit from a potential purchaser of the unique property.

Steve Coon, who bought the building with Bobby George in 2017 via an entity called Historic Newark Basket LLC, listed the building for sale in early 2021. Last week, he told Columbus Business First he no longer planned to sell, and now hoped to “make a play” for possibilities generated by Intel Corp.’s plans for a semiconductor manufacturing campus nearby.

There had been a deal on the table for the building previously, Coon told Business First, but he said it fell through a few months ago.

According to the newly filed lawsuit, that deal was with Florida businessman Bryan Stanley, who in June 2021 made a $5.5 million offer on the building. Stanley and the building owner then agreed to a purchase contract which included a variety of improvements to the building – including power washing, mold removal and debris clearing – which the suit alleges never took place.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.