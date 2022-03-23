NEWARK, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The owner of the iconic basket-shaped former headquarters of The Longaberger Co. in Newark isn’t sure what he wants to do with the property yet, but he does know one thing: He doesn’t want to sell it.

Just over a year after listing the site for sale, Steve Coon, the building’s owner, told Columbus Business First that he does not want to sell it anymore. He now wants to explore all development avenues for the property in the wake of Intel’s planned $20 billion investment in Licking County.

Coon — of Louisville, Ohio-based Coon Restoration — said he had a potential offer on the table for the basket, but it fell through about two months ago. He’s since realized he wants to try to capitalize on the incoming Intel project, which is expected to bring thousands of jobs to the area. He said he wants to “make a play with Intel” on the basket, whether that be for a temporary office space, hosting an ancillary business, a hotel option, or even market-rate housing.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.