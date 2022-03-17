(COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–The family behind Flavor 91 Bistro in Whitehall has developed a loyal following from guests who appreciate how they’ve woven their Ethiopian culture into traditional American foods.

They’ve also earned plenty of press: The restaurant’s Ethiopian dry rub wings were listed as Ohio’s best by media outlet 24/7 Wall Street. And Buzzfeed listed its burger as one of Ohio’s best.

Now, the family is hoping to take their concept nationwide with the help of a team of Columbus lawyers at McNees, Wallace and Nurick LLC, which recently chose the restaurant as one of three Black-owned businesses to whom they will provide a year’s worth of free legal services.

Freweini Abraha, who co-owns 91 Bistro with her children Winta and Moses Hayelom, said her family’s goal is to expand to five locations in three years, whether through financing or private equity. They’re also trying to package and sell their products, such as the Ethiopian dry rub wings and seasonings, in stores.

“This is about expansion,” Moses Hayelom told us. “It’s about strategically growing our business. We’re not only thinking about 2022; we’re thinking about 2030.”