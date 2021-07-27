Local restaurants want Columbus to extend outdoor seating program

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Even as pandemic-related restrictions have lifted, Columbus restaurants still see expanded outdoor dining as a benefit to business and hope the city will extend the program.

“It’s not just more revenue for restaurants, but it’s also another option for guests,” said Amberlyn Heiney, regional director for Cameron Mitchell Restaurants. “It creates that big city vibe. It really does change the energy.”

That company’s Marcella’s and Del Mar SoCal Kitchen in the Short North were part of the pilot program last fall and are taking advantage of the expanded outdoor seating now.

Those are two of the 12 approved seating areas in a right-of-way. Another 19 businesses have approval to use part of their parking lots for additional seating.

Bob Szuter, co-owner of Wolf’s Ridge Brewing, said the added outdoor space has been invaluable last year and still today, giving space for diners who may not yet be comfortable going inside as well as those who’d just prefer to sit outside.

He too sees it as a draw for more business.

“This is an easy thing to do to help downtown rebound,” Szuter said. “It works. It can continue to work.”

Chris Corso has five establishments in the Short North that were approved for additional outdoor seating.

“The outdoor dining is something that should have been incorporated into the Short North plan long ago. It brings energy and an inviting feel to the neighborhood,” he said. “You see this in Chicago, New York, Miami, Europe.”

In an effort to help struggling restaurants and bars create more outside seating amid the Covid-19 pandemic last year, the state of Ohio allowed liquor permits to be expanded to neighboring rights-of-way or parking lots with local approval. That’s still a temporary situation good through 2022.

Columbus’ current expanded outdoor dining program runs through October. Restaurant operators said they would like to see it expanded through 2022 and, with state approval also needed, perhaps be made permanent.

Robin Davis, spokeswoman for Mayor Andrew Ginther, said the city is pleased that the expanded outdoor dining is helping businesses the mayor’s office will continue to work closely with the Ohio Restaurant Association and local operators on the issue.

“We must keep all options on the table to help keep our city healthy and safe while remaining open for business,” Davis said in an email. “We’ll reevaluate where we stand at the end of summer and determine whether extending outdoor dining permits makes good sense.”

Szuter said there are competitive factors that should be considered. Designated outdoor refreshment areas have become popular in the suburbs as communities like Powell and Dublin have approved those stroll-and-sip abilities.

Just as that brings, energy and life to those areas, expanded outdoor dining does for Columbus, he said.

“When you bring people in from outside they’ll see what a vibrant city Columbus is,” Szuter said.

Corso said he not only wants to see the seating expansion opportunity continue, he hopes to be able to upgrade the look from the “cheap and awkward” way it looks now.

Szuter also said that if that ability becomes permanent it might encourage more restaurants and bars to make that investment. An operator that may only stand to gain a few seats right now may be more inclined to take part in the program if they knew it wasn’t going away.

For more business headlines, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.