CINCINNATI, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Local Cantina is tapping a prominent partner for its first Cincinnati location.

The Columbus-based restaurant and bar is taking over a 3,500-square-foot space at the Rhinegeist Brewery in the city’s Over-the-Rhine neighborhood.

“We hadn’t looked at Cincinnati before, but this opportunity fell into our laps,” owner George Tanchevski said. “It’s a great market and a great partner.”

Local Cantina expects to be serving the Rhinegeist taproom with a limited menu by the end of this month. The actual restaurant is scheduled to open to the public by April 1.

