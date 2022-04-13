COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Combustion Brewing is expanding to Clintonville.

The Pickerington-based craft brewery expects to open its second location at 2971 N. High St. this summer. That space currently is Lineage Brewing, which announced on Facebook its last day of business is April 24.

“Our focus has always been to deliver the freshest and highest quality beer to our customers,” Combustion co-owner Keith Jackson said in a release. “We will uphold this promise as we expand into the Clintonville Taproom.”

Combustion will offer a wide range of its beer and cider on tap plus 16-ounce four-packs and 32-ounce growlers to go.

