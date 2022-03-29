WORTHINGTON, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Columbus developer Lifestyle Communities is taking its fight with the city of Worthington over the United Methodist Children’s Home property to court.

The developer is seeking damages to be determined by a jury, as well as multiple declarations that the city’s actions related to the project were unconstitutional, unlawful and unreasonable, according to the suit, which was filed Thursday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio.

The developer is also seeking an injunction to stop the city from acting in any way to prevent it from developing the 37.7-acre site at 1033 N. High St. consistent with its applications.

The suit alleges the resistance to the project is part of a “not-in-my-backyard” effort of officials and residents, led by Council President David Robinson, who want to turn the majority of the property — one of the largest undeveloped parcels in Worthington — into a city-owned public park.

To read more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.