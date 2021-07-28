Law Bird picks Grandview Avenue spot for permanent carryout

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Luke and Annie Pierce entered the Covid-19 pandemic with one business, but the couple will exit it with three.

When the owners of Law Bird at 740 S. High St. couldn’t use that space as a restaurant and bar, they turned it into two new concepts – a carryout and a biscuit eatery.

Both performed well enough that the Pierces decided those ideas could stand on their own.

Boxwood Biscuit Co. opened in the Short North in the spring, Law Bird reopened for dining and drinking in May and now the Law Bird Supply House is coming to 1306 Grandview Ave. this fall.

“It’s nice to do this on purpose this time,” Luke Pierce said. “Covid set us back, but it also helped us jump forward at the same time.”

The idea is the same as the temporary carryout, but with an empty 1,500-square-foot box to work with, they’re able to create an “amped up” version of the store.

Pierce said that means a wider selection of wine, sherry, vermouth and sake, plus more to-go cocktails and snacks. It will have some on-site consumption options – wines by the glass and some low-proof cocktails.

The interior design will be like “an awesome record store,” a comfortable and unstuffy environment. The new delivery van already got its rock-n-roll makeover to mimic a classic 1970s/1980s heavy metal look.

The hope is to open in September.

The new addition gives the Law Bird crew a venture in three popular neighborhoods. The bar is in the German Village/Brewery District area, the biscuit restaurant is in the Short North and the store will be in the heart of Grandview.

“We have a strong client base in Grandview and Upper Arlington,” Pierce said. “We were delivering there again and again and again.”

Though hours are not yet set, the Supply House tentatively expects to be open noon to 8 p.m. though it could be open later on weekends.

For more business headlines, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.