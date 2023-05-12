COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A large tract of Hilliard land has been acquired for $4.7 million.

Two parcels measuring 7.5 acres were bought by an entity named 4350 Weaver LLC, Franklin County property records show. A seller was not listed in the transaction, which is dated May 3.

Weaver Court is located on Hilliard’s east side, and is home to several companies. They include Santos Indoor Facility, Hi-Way Paving Inc., Everdry Waterproofing and CAW Construction & Consulting Services.

The limited liability company that purchased the property shares an address with Feazel, a residential remodeling contractor based in New Albany. Feazel has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.