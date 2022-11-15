Lane Bryant’s headquarters in New Albany has been acquired for $42 million. (Courtesy Photo/PR Newswire)

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Lane Bryant’s massive campus in New Albany was recently acquired for $42 million.

Tempus Realty Partners, an Arkansas-based real estate investment partnership, bought Lane Bryant’s two-building headquarters at 8323 Walton Pkwy. The current owner is listed as Ansa Propco Partnership LP, which bought the complex for $19 million in January 2021, according to Franklin County property records.

The 236,070-square-foot campus includes an on-site café, fitness center, multi-tiered water feature and a walking trail that winds through the surrounding green space.

Lane Bryant will remain a tenant at the complex for at least the next 20 years, according to a news release announcing the sale.

