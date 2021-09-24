Land-Grant anniversary, North High Lager Fest, Hoof Hearted Dragonsaddle coming soon

Photo by Dan Eaton: Land-Grant Brewing — pictured here at its 5th anniversary party — is marking seven years this weekend and is one of several breweries with Saturday events.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–After a year where many annual parties were canceled or moved online, several Central Ohio craft breweries are back to celebrating.

Between anniversaries and Oktoberfests, this weekend’s beer event calendar is overflowing with options.

Both Land-Grant Brewing Co. and Wolf’s Ridge Brewing are back to holding anniversary parties.

It’s year seven for Land Grant in Franklinton.

“The past two years have been difficult for so many of us, and we feel fortunate to host a safe event where we can all celebrate both the challenges and the successes that the pandemic has brought us,” co-founder Adam Benner said in a news release.

The day starts at 10 a.m. with an outdoor, private, ticketed tasting of the brewery’s Batch 1000 imperial stout, which has four variations and will be paired with Buckeye Donuts.

The brewery officially opens at 11 a.m. and will have an expansive tap list of new creations, old favorites and other limited-edition specials. Some of those are listed here, though there will be some surprises as well.

There will be live music throughout the day, hourly tours of the brewery, and watch parties for that day’s Ohio State Buckeyes and Columbus Crew games.

Wolf’s Ridge, meanwhile, is celebrating eight years of business. It is taking a hybrid approach to its party this year. The taproom, Hickory Room event space, and patio will open at noon Saturday with a list of 40 beers, including several new exclusive beers marking that milestone.

While parties of past years have had on-site sales of those anniversary bottles, the nine barrel-aged beers in this year’s lineup will be available for online order at 2 p.m. Saturday. Curbside pickup will be available for those orders, along with home delivery in Columbus and statewide shipping.

The brewery said that rather than doing the old-school, in-person sales approach with long lines and numbered tickets, moving that process online eases that on-site congestion and lets people there in person relax and enjoy the beers on site.

Beyond anniversary parties, there are several Oktoberfests (or Oktoberfest-like) beer events this weekend as well:

North High Brewing Lager Fest starts Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Short North location, 1288 N. High St. The side street will be blocked off to give the brewery added outdoor space. There will be six lagers on tap and the Schmidt’s Food Truck serving German fare.

Zaftig Brewing Co. will hold an Oktoberfest party at its main brewery near Worthington Saturday as well.

Over in Plain City, 1487 Brewery is in its second weekend of grand opening/Oktoberfest festivities.

Also of note, Tuesday, Sept. 28 is Ohio Pint Day. A limited-edition pint glass will be sold at more than 150 Ohio craft breweries that day with $1 of every glass purchase benefiting the Ohio Craft Brewers Association.

Though not occurring this weekend, another annual beer event returns the first weekend of October.

Hoof Hearted Brewing has revived its Dragonsaddle Day in its more traditional form with an Oct. 2 beer fest and a concert headlined by The Supersuckers up at its Marengo brewery. A $5 ticket gets guests to access to the fest and the ability to purchase an assortment of Hoof Hearted beers including the namesake Dragonsaddle Triple IPA. The $75 King Ding-A-Ling ticket brings added access to more than 30 guest beers from 16 brewers from around the world, several of whom are difficult to find in Ohio.

Tickets and additional details are here.

For more business headlines, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.