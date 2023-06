DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the most sought-after names in automobiles has a new home in Dublin.

Lamborghini Ohio is now open at 6335 Perimeter Loop Dr., at Midwestern Auto Group’s campus. While MAG has represented the famed Italian sports car brand since 2009, it has never had a space of its own.

Lamborghini Americas CEO Andrea Baldi said it now makes business sense for the brand to have a dedicated space of its own in Central Ohio.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.