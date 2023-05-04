Janet Adams | Instrument assembly at the Lake Shore Cryotronics Westerville operation, which is expanding by 52,000 square feet.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Lake Shore Cryotronics will nearly double its Westerville footprint with a $14 million expansion set to break ground later this year.

The company, which manufactures sensors, scientific instruments and systems for cryogenic and magnetic applications, is adding approximately 42,000 square feet of manufacturing space and 10,000 square feet of office space to its existing 59,000-square-foot facility at 575 McCorkle Blvd.

Lake Shore will also construct a new 2,500-square-foot clean room within its existing manufacturing facility. The clean room will be used for microelectronic development, as well as sensor wafer fabrication and packaging.

