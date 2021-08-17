Kroger wraps up its Dublin remodel, sets reopening event

DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Kroger is ready to wrap up its $3 million renovations of one of its Dublin stores.

The market at 7625 Sawmill Road, which has been remodeled over the past six months, will hold a grand reopening event on Aug. 27.

Improvements to the 80,385-square-foot store include new décor, an expanded produce department, an upgraded deli department, and a new layout. The shop will have a greater selection of products as well.

Previous additions to the store include the Central Ohio market’s first ClusterTruck kitchen within a Kroger. The Indianapolis-based ghost kitchen operator has a stand-alone kitchen in downtown Columbus as well.

“We are so excited to share the store renovation with the Dublin community during our Grand Re-Opening celebration,” said Shelby Hettinger, Dublin Kroger store leader.

The Cincinnati-based grocer has gradually been remodeling units around Central Ohio. Its Gahanna store celebrated its reopening in June.

Competitors have been active in the market as well. Giant Eagle remodeled its New Albany store in the past year, turning it into its Market District concept. It also will be repurposing some space within its Market District Express in Bexley after closing the restaurant operation there.

Discount grocer Aldi has been remodeling older units and building new stores as well.

To mark the Dublin reopening, Kroger will offer several giveaways, specials, and food samples. Eight lucky shoppers will get a $100 Kroger gift card. Customers who use their Kroger Plus Card at the Dublin Fuel Center that weekend will get an extra 20 cents off per gallon.

The store employs 250.

