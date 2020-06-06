Kroger planning ‘exit strategy’ for former Macy’s site at Kingsdale

Columbus Business First

by: Columbus Business First

Upper Arlington will not be getting a new Kroger.

The Cincinnati-based grocery chain Friday said that it is exploring its options, including a sale, of the former Macy’s/Lazarus store at the Kingsdale Shopping Center, which it had acquired in 2015.

“Kroger continues to evaluate its brick and mortar capital expenditures to assess its priority in our project lineup and long-term viability,” the company said in a statement. “As a result, Kroger plans to develop an exit strategy for the Kingsdale site in Upper Arlington.”

The company noted it has recently invested $3.1 million in improvements at the 1955 W. Henderson Road store.

The company acquired the 6.2-acre site for $10.5 million and initially said it could do a mixed-use project centered around a Kroger store on the site. Talk of its future has been fairly quiet since though.

