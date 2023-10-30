A global buy-now-pay-later fintech unicorn will cut 102 U.S. jobs, nearly all from its Columbus office, after outsourcing their functions to Accenture and a call center operator.

Klarna Holding AB said in a statement that the affected workers will receive job offers from the vendors at the same salary and keep their existing team structure if they accept.

Based in Sweden with its U.S. headquarters in the Short North, Klarna told the state in a WARN notice that the permanent reductions will take place Dec. 23 or within two weeks afterward.

