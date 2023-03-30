Caesars Sportsbook at Scioto Downs ahead of Jan. 1 launch. (NBC4 Photo/Sarah Donaldson)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Ohio sports betting continues its upward trend, with nearly 900 kiosks.

A February Ohio Lottery Commission report shows 79 host locations were added in February to the existing 772 that opened in January.

An Ohio Lottery Commission report shows kiosk gamblers in February:

Wagered $973,208 — a $122,872 increase over January’s $850,336

Took home $909,552 in winnings — a 26% increase over January’s $722,376. That’s a payout of 93.61%

