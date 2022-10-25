DELAWARE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Two weeks after announcing a management deal for four Central Ohio golf courses, a Chicago-based company has reached an agreement to take the reins of another local venue.

Glenross Golf Club in Delaware is now under management by KemperSports, a privately held sports, entertainment and hospitality company. The agreement comes on the heels of a four-course deal the company struck earlier this month.

As with the other four courses, KemperSports says it will focus on elevating the overall experience for golfers and guests of Glenross. It will also help rehabilitate the facility’s clubhouse, restaurant and banquet center, which were damaged by a fire in the spring.

