COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Kelley Cos. project that aims to redevelop a funeral home property on the Near East Side into housing now awaits approval from Columbus City Council.

The project to redevelop the Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Home at 720 E. Long St. was approved last week by the development commission and the Near East Side area commission.

Kelley Cos. plans to create a five-story building with 90 apartments and a little over 5,000 square feet of commercial space. It would also include about 1,500 square feet of underground commercial space, accessible from Long Street, that the developer hopes will be filled by a cultural use, such as a jazz club.

About 100 parking spots would serve the site.

