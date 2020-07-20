Keg beer shortage? Here’s why restaurants and bars might be low

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Demand for beer might not have changed, but supply – at least on tap – could be an issue.

If customers have been out for food and a cold one of late, they might have noted that the draft selection is limited.

Erik Jenkins, vice president of sales for Columbus Distributing Co. said there are a few factors impacting supply and cutting down choices at bars and restaurants around town.

“A lot of breweries don’t have the capacity for the heavy (summer) sales months,” he said. “That’s true if you’re Anheuser-Busch or a local craft brewery.”

In normal times, breweries start building up stock for the busy months as early as February. But these aren’t normal times, and when Ohio bars and restaurants shut down for two months amid the coronavirus pandemic, brewers turned focus away from kegs and concentrated on cans and bottles.

That’s one reason for reduced supply of keg beer. But there are market factors, too.

