COLUMBUS, Ohio (Columbus Business First) —Indianapolis developer KCG Development is planning an affordable housing project in southwest Columbus.

The $63 million development would bring 264 units of affordable housing to the Greater Hilltop area. The new community, called Retreat at Scioto Creek, will be located at 4646 Hall Road.

All of the one-to-four bedroom units will be at or below 60% of the area median income. The units will measure between 700 square feet and 1,400 square feet, with monthly rent ranging from $960 to $1,417.

