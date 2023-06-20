COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The second phase of the Gravity development in Franklinton is now ready for residential tenants.

Gravity’s $120 million second phase started construction in February 2020. The 1 million-square-foot project comprises several buildings, including one with 257 apartments and ground-floor retail, an office building with 180,000 square feet of space, a building with shared and private living options and a McDowell Street building with six luxury townhomes and 18 apartments.

Work continues on the commercial components of the project. Two existing buildings are being renovated to house retail space. There’s also a 900-space parking garage that includes electric charging stations.

