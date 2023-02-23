Franklin County Auditor | A view of the Prieto building at 68-70 McDowell St. Kaufman Development will revitalize the building.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Kaufman Development wants to create a new park and revive a commercial building in Franklinton.

The East Franklinton Review Board approved two Kaufman Development projects on Wednesday; one would turn the Idea Foundry parking lot into a park and the other would renovate the Prieto building at 68-70 McDowell St.

The proposed park is in the early stages. Kaufman was requesting to explore options for a park on the lot, located at 459 W. State St.

“We’re imagining a new concept called the Gravity Experience Park that would create a space that will be activated with incredible public art, music, food, popup retail and more,” Kaufman Development founder Brett Kaufman told Business First. “As we work with the community on this, we look forward to sharing more in the coming months.”

