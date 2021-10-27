COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–Kaufman Development wants to add a new health-centered concept to its Gravity project in Franklinton.

Brett Kaufman, the founder of Kaufman Development, bought about 2 acres on Broad Street next to the second phase of Gravity, which he plans to turn into Greenhouse, his new health and wellness-centered concept, according to a press release. The site is currently home to the Harley Davidson building at 491 W. Broad Street and a few other buildings.

The Greenhouse project would consist of two buildings; one of the existing structures at the site would be renovated, while Kaufman also plans to construct a new seven-story building.

Greenhouse would span 237,000 square feet total, including 320 apartments, two courtyards and space for two commercial tenants.

Kaufman wants the development to focus on residents’ mental health and well-being. Residents would be served with amenities like natural design and ample greenery, a spa with a relaxation area and treatment rooms, infrared saunas, meditation pods, and other biohacking amenities, an outdoor area with a pool, cold plunge pool, and hot tub and wellness programming.

The commercial space would host a healthy food and beverage retailer and a physical or mental wellness space, like yoga or pilates, according to the release.

“Greenhouse is for those who seek respite from a busy urban world,” Kaufman said in the release. “This is urban living from an entirely different perspective – centered on and inspired by the natural world and the wellness that comes from it. Abundant plants and trees, meditative water features and curated experiences will help provide residents with a life that’s healthy, happy and extraordinarily well lived.”

Kaufman will share the Greenhouse concept with the East Franklinton Review Board at their Nov. 22 meeting. If ultimately approved, construction on the project would begin in early 2023.

Gravity’s $120 million second phase began construction in February 2020. The second phase sits across the street from the project’s first phase at 500 W. Broad St. and is expected to be completed in January 2024. Construction of the Greenhouse concept would wrap up in the summer of 2024 if approved.

For more business headlines, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.