COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)A Kaufman Development project that has been in the works since 2016 in the Short North will break ground this week.

Brett Kaufman, founder and CEO of Kaufman Development, said construction will start this week on his second Greenhouse concept. Greenhouse Short North will rise on 1.5 acres at 30 Price Ave., the former International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers headquarters.

The project will include a new seven-story building and adaptive reuse of the IBEW facility, which will include a leasing office and commercial space.

The new building will include 247,000 square feet, with two levels of parking and five levels of living space above. There will be 158 apartments, including four penthouse apartments and eight townhomes.

It’s the second location for Greenhouse, which is also in the works in Franklinton. The greenhouse is inspired by wellbeing, nature, and transformation, Kaufman said.

“Greenhouse is an extension of why Kaufman Development exists in the first place, which is to try to build community in a way that enhances people’s lives,” he said.

Kaufman said he wants residents to feel like they’re in Tulum or Bali.

“If we can’t truly make them green year-round due to (the climate in Columbus), we’ll have an experience that feels tropical,” Kaufman said. “It feels like you’re somewhere that isn’t easily accessible for people that live in Columbus.”

The amenities will take care of the well-being piece, Kaufman said. The Short North development will include a fitness center with locker rooms; a spa with a relaxation area, two treatment rooms, and a sauna; a community room with a chef’s kitchen; an outdoor area with a pool, cold plunge pool, hot tub, cabanas, outdoor kitchen and fireplaces; and a rooftop terrace. Greenhouse’s 171-space parking garage will be fully secured and have electric vehicle charging stations and a car detailing bay.

The development will also offer monthly programming to help residents embrace healthier habits, even small ones like journaling.

“I believe that in order for people to change their behaviors, for their habits to become healthier, you’ve got to do that in a very deliberate way and you need to do that in a way where it’s surrounded by other people that can hold you accountable and support you and lift you up and challenge you,” Kaufman said.

Kaufman said he thinks the development will complement what is already in the Short North, with health-centered restaurants like North Star and TownHall.

“That said, I think this will be very different for the Short North in a good way,” Kaufman said. “We want to provide something that’s actually unique and gives people optionality so they can pick and choose what’s for them. And we might not be for everybody, but we don’t want to be like everybody else.”

Kaufman said he sees people from all walks of life living in Greenhouse, not just people who are already interested in wellness.

“We want to build in great locations, high-quality construction management, and if that’s all you’re interested in, then come live here, come and go as you please… enjoy the gym, swimming or whatever it is that works for you,” Kaufman said. “And if you’re interested, while you’re here, there’s all this other stuff that you can opt into as you wish.”

Kaufman has pursued a project at this site since he bought it in 2016. The developer paid $3.25 million for the site in April 2016 and proposed rehabilitating it as a mixed-use development from eight to 12 stories tall.

Kaufman actually walked away from the project temporarily in 2018 after failing to get area commission and neighborhood approval, listing it for sale. The property never changed hands, according to previous Business First reporting.

Kaufman did return to the Victorian Village Commission, which gave the seven-story mixed-use building and two townhomes a certificate of appropriateness at the May 2021 meeting. The project will go before the commission again this week for some minimal design changes, like different window materials.

Kaufman said there were several iterations of the project, but in his mind, this site had always been a Greenhouse.

“Once we really got into this plan, we knew that we wanted to make this a Greenhouse,” Kaufman said. “It just took us longer.”

Construction on Greenhouse Short North is expected to be completed in spring 2024. Pre-leasing is expected to begin in summer 2023.

