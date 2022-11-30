COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — One of Columbus’ most popular destinations for breakfast and lunch is expanding again.

Katalina’s is adding a third restaurant, this one at 480 W. Town St. in Franklinton.

“This is a perfect fit for us,” owner Kathleen Day said. “We think we can fill a need in the neighborhood.”

Katalina’s Tres is expected to open next summer, provided supply chain issues or other factors that have been slowing restaurant development don’t impede the process.

Day said she’s been talking with Franklinton property owners and developers on and off for years — even before she committed to her second restaurant in Clintonville in 2018.

