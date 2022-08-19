COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A new housing report spells relatively good news for homebuyers in Central Ohio.

Columbus Realtors, which compiles housing data for nine local counties, released its July 2022 market report this week.

It shows that there are more homes for sale and that these properties are staying on the market longer.

Inventory rose nearly 16% year-to-year in July and homes took an average of 13 days to sell – an 18.2% increase from July 2021. Home sales in Franklin County move a bit quicker, averaging 11 days on the market.

