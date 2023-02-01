COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — JPMorgan Chase is investing $3 million to help launch the Columbus Urban League’s Accelerate Her initiative, a program that aims to support women of color in the Central Ohio business community.

“The Accelerate Her initiative and the multi-year, multimillion-dollar investment by our partners at JPMorgan Chase will have a rippling and residual impact on the economic empowerment of Black women and a tremendous economic impact on the community as a whole,” Columbus Urban League CEO Stephanie Hightower said in a news release.

The Accelerate Her initiative will fundseveral aspects of business development including education, support, capital access and contracting opportunities. The nonprofit plans to select 100 female entrepreneurs and business owners of color to benefit from the program; it will identify participants via an application process and by working with partner organizations.

