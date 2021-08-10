Josie’s Pizza reopening at new West Broad Street location

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Josie’s Pizza is coming back.

The Franklinton pizzeria, which first started serving 62 years ago, put its business on pause earlier this year when owner Joyce Catalfina retired.

Jason Catalfina, Joyce’s son and a third-generation owner of the business, is getting ready to bring Josie’s Pizza back to life at 894 W. Broad St.

The reopening date is not set yet, but construction is underway.

Despite Joyce’s time away and retirement, the business is promising a return of the Josie’s it was before. Same family owners. Same pizza recipe. Same pizza style.

“Trust me, we’re not going to change it to anything else,” Austin, a member of the family’s fourth generation, said in a Facebook video.

The pizzeria said any loyalty cards customers still have in hand will be honored.

The new space previously was home to The Nest Theatre improv and sketch comedy group. It was Colombini’s Sports Diner before that.

Grandview Heights-based First Avenue Properties is the property owner. Roth Real Estate Group assisted in marketing the property. Real estate broker Michael A. Ross represented the restaurant owners.

The original location was only a few hundred feet away at 952 W. Broad St. The old pizzeria was just west of the equally iconic local dining destination Tommy’s Diner. The new location is just east.

According to a history the business shared on its Facebook page, Kelly Catalfina and Josie Catalfina opened Josie’s Pizza and Kelly’s Bar in 1959, with the pizzeria named for the wife and the bar named for the husband. Though the bar eventually closed, the pizza shop endured.

Their son John Catalfina and his wife Joyce Catalfina took over the business and ran it together until 2008 when John died. Jason Catalfina joined his mother in running the business at that point.

