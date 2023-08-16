JobsOhio has sued Olive AI Inc., seeking repayment for the organization’s talent-hunting services because the struggling health IT company did not create enough jobs in return.

Olive missed hiring targets by 35 jobs and more than $100,000 in payroll at 99 E. Main St. in Columbus under its April 2020 talent acquisition services agreement with the state’s private economic development arm, according to the complaint filed this month in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

Under the agreement, JobsOhio had agreed to spend up to $645,000 on services to help fill those jobs, which included advertising openings online and in social media, sponsorship events, a coding bootcamp and recruiting.

