COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A south Columbus deli, pizza and music space has closed.

The last day of business at Jimmyluka’s, which opened at 701 Parsons Ave. in 2018, was Jan. 5.

Owner Jimmy Dragich posted a goodbye on the restaurant’s door as well as on Facebook, Though he bid adieu for now, he also teased a possible return.

“We are very proud of what we have established and look forward to bringing another great concept to the space for the growing Southside District to continue to enjoy,” he wrote.

Dragich, who owns the property as well, has not yet responded to questions about the decision to close and what might be next.

