COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A second manufacturing facility for a prepared foods company supplying Starbucks, airlines, and other customers is adding a second production facility in central Ohio, creating more than 300 jobs – part of more than 1,200 new jobs for Columbus pledged in six incentives before City Council on Monday.

SK Food Group Inc. plans to renovate a vacant warehouse on the far west side of Columbus, near the CSX rail yard, according to the Department of Development fact sheet. The Seattle company opened a plant in Groveport six years ago assembling sandwiches, wraps, and other packaged foods.

Columbus was competing with the company’s plants in Reno and Phoenix for the expansion, council documents say. SK’s other production facilities are in Tupelo, Mississippi, and two each in Minneapolis and Canada.

Other jobs creation incentives proposed to the city already have won state incentives, including NetJets and BarkBox. The city incentives are payments based on a percentage of income tax withholding, with a higher rate for hiring city residents.

Here’s what’s on the agenda:

For more business headlines, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.