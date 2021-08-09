Jet’s Pizza to open in Greater Columbus Convention Center this fall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–A new pizza place is moving into the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

Jet’s Pizza is taking the 1,328-square-foot space at the South Café & Marketplace inside the center that previously was occupied by Donatos Pizza.

It expects to open in October.

“Our partnership with Jet’s will serve as a natural complement to Jet’s partnership with our district teammates at Nationwide Arena,” Convention Center General Manager John Page said in a release. “As a frequent consumer of Jet’s Pizza with my family, I am thrilled to welcome Jet’s to the GCCC and the enhanced service and quality offerings they will offer to our visitors and guests.”

Jet’s is known for its Detroit-style, deep-dish pizzas.

The Convention Center location will offer third-party delivery through Uber, GrubHub, DoorDash, Slice, and EZ Cater.

Sterling Heights, Michigan-based Jet’s Pizza has more than 18 locations around Central Ohio and more than 380 in 19 states.

Jet’s might be the most prominent purveyor of Detroit-style pizza around Columbus, but it’s not the only one. Pie of the Tiger, a Yellow Brick Pizza brand, began operating out of the Short North Tavern earlier this year. Old North Columbus this week will get another local option as Square Slice Pizzeria opens inside the Old North Arcade.

Inside the Convention Center, Jet’s joins a mix of food operators including Mykonos Gyros, Charleys Philly Steaks, Velvet Ice Cream and Ohio Noodles & Sushi in the café and marketplace area. The Discovery Café elsewhere in the facility includes Preston’s: A Burger Joint and Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea, among others.

