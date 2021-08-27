Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams founder to helm CCAD board

Jeni Britton, the founder and chief creative officer of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, is adding a new line on her resume.

She is now the chair of the board of trustees at the Columbus College of Art and Design.

Britton will serve a two-year term as chair of the board. She was elected to the position effective July 1.

The 28-member board is “charged with the stewardship of the college and the responsibility of ensuring that the institution remains strong, viable and among the leaders in art and design education,” according to the college.

Britton will lead efforts to oversee academics, finances and facilities.

“I got my creative start at Columbus College of Art & Design as a kid attending Saturday morning art classes, and I’ve been a champion and supporter of the college ever since,” Britton said in a news release.

“Jeni’s, as a company, has benefited from CCAD and its graduates and so has Columbus and the world,” Britton said in the release. “Our city is the thriving hub of culture and commerce that it is because of generations of CCAD artists, designers, and entrepreneurs. I’m thrilled to continue to support the college and the next generation of creative thinkers through this new role as chair.”

For more business headlines, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.