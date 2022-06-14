COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) – The man who helped grow Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams into a $100 million business is retiring from the ice cream world.

John Lowe, who has been CEO of the Columbus ice cream company since 2009, Monday announced he will step down from that position once a replacement is found.

“My grandfather used to say that a change is as good as a rest,” Lowe said. “I’m not sure what the next thing will be but taking a break and trying to figure out what I want to do next sounds fun.”

Lowe will be part of the search for the next CEO and remain on the Jeni’s board after the hire.

