A rendering of the additional apartments to be built by NCJC and Sunset Development. (Courtesy Photo/Berardi and Partners)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Affordable housing nonprofit NCJC Housing & Development Foundation and Sunset Development Co. have landed the necessary funding to start construction on a 120-unit downtown apartment project.

The $33.5 million addition will add 120 units to the existing Jaycee Arms Apartments development at 266 E. Main St. The existing apartments have 223 units of rent-subsidized apartments for seniors.

This project was one of the 22 projects awarded funding through the Ohio Housing Finance Agency’s latest gap financing round. The project was also awarded grant funding from Columbus’ Department of Development Rental Housing Program and the Franklin County’s Affordable Housing Magnet Program.

