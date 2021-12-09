COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–An Old North Columbus restaurant is closing after decades in business.

The owners of the Japanese Oriental Restaurant at 2283 N. High St. this week said it most likely will close at the end of the year.

“We cannot thank everyone enough for all the support these past years,” the restaurant shared on Facebook. “This is pretty sudden for our family, too, and we are in midst of finding something new. It may not be a restaurant, but hopefully, we can still find a way to continue to feed you guys.”

The restaurant’s owners declined to comment any further at this time.

The Aun family acquired the restaurant in the early 2000s, but the space has been an Ohio State-area dining destination for Asian cuisine for decades before that.

A 2008 profile of the business in the Columbus Dispatch noted that though it once served a menu of primarily Chinese cuisine, the Aun’s had moved to more Korean dishes and sushi.

The family also owns Bonsai in Upper Arlington.

In the Facebook post, the owners said the restaurant building is going to be redeveloped.

The entire block is owned by Pavey Square GL 1 LLC. That parcel includes several old homes that front High Street, including the one that houses Japanese Oriental Restaurant, and the View on Pavey Square apartment building, which is behind those houses.

Representatives of Pavey Square have yet to respond to questions about what might be coming next to the restaurant site.

That complex was developed by Celmark Development Group Inc. and Solove Real Estate. The original plans for that project included tearing down those homes that front High Street though the developers eventually scaled back that plan to preserve those buildings.

Celmark also has not responded to questions. Solove said it’s no longer an owner and directed questions to Pavey Square.

