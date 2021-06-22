Jackie O’s opening Columbus shop for walk-in business

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Jackie O’s Columbus store is inviting customers in for the first time, though they won’t be able to sit and sip quite yet.

The Athens-based craft brewery last fall opened at 165 N. 4th downtown, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic it’s only been offering online ordering and curbside pickup.

That changes Friday, when the doors will open for walk-in business. Online ordering is still available and those orders now can be picked up inside the shop.

Hours will be 3 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 2 to 9 p.m. Friday; noon to 9 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

There is no on-site consumption yet. Owner Art Oestrike and General Manager Johnny Clift previously told Columbus Business First they might consider doing a small amount of reservation-only seating at some point.

But the major focus remains on the outdoor patio plans. That is not expected to be completed until early 2022, according to the brewery’s latest Facebook update.

Those plans, which were approved by the Downtown Commission in April, call for a multitiered patio that would accommodate more than 300 people. Features include an outdoor bar (inside a truck), a walkway made of Athens Block pavers, fire pits, booths housed inside drainage culverts and an assortment of seating options. A mezzanine would be built above and surrounding that ground level.

“We like outdoor spaces and this has grown to be a very beautiful project,” Oestrike said. “We want to make a serious statement.”

For more business headlines, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.