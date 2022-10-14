The property at 5311 Muirfield Ct. is one of two Nicklaus Estates lots recently sold on the famed golf course. (Courtesy Photo/Google Maps)

DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Two lots spanning more than 3 acres of prime real estate at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin recently sold to an investor for $2.4 million.

A 1.3-acre site at 5320 Muirfield Court and a 1.8-acre property at 5311 Muirfield Court were purchased by Romeo Matthew J & Jenna M Trustees for $1 million and $1.4 million, respectively. The parcels were originally listed for $1.5 million and $2 million. Keller Williams Consultants executed the sale.

The buyer is Matt Romeo and his wife, Jenna, who currently reside in Naples, Florida, but also own a home in Jerome Village. Sold by the family of professional golfing great Jack Nicklaus, both parcels are adjacent to the golf course. The lot at 5320 Muirfield Court is near hole No. 8, and the 5311 lot is next to hole No. 1.

