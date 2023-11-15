A more than $1 million investment is bringing a quartet of business, including a highly anticipated restaurant, to Columbus’ Merion Village neighborhood.

The building at 116 E. Moler St. is a deceptive 19,000 square feet since its recent public-facing life has been confined to the café space at the corner of Moler and 4th streets.

Built in 1923, the building’s recent history includes time as a furniture store and warehouse. Its upper level had been offices. Bake Me Happy had previously converted part of the old furniture shop at the corner into a café, but relocated to a new space at 500 E. Whittier St. last year.

The building’s new ownership group, led by Alex Purtell and Arleigh Purtell, is ready for the space to be known for much more.

For more on this story and a list of tenants, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.