MARYSVILLE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Honda Motor Co. just had its best sales month in six months, but the automaker still has sold about one-third fewer vehicles in 2022 than in 2021 because of ongoing supply chain issues.

The car company, which headquarters much of its North American operations in Marysville, Tuesday reported its October sales.

The 81,545 vehicles sold last month is its best result since April, though that figure represents a 16% decline from October 2021. The 809,802 Honda and Acuras sold through the first 10 months of the year are down 36% compared to the first 10 months of 2021.

Honda (NYSE:HMC), as in previous months, said demand remains high, but short supplies continue to limit sales.

