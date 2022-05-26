COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) —Intel Corp. has selected the companies that will bring the first of an estimated 7,000 construction jobs to New Albany to work on its $20 billion New Albany semiconductor manufacturing complex.

The tech giant confirmed that Columbus-based McDaniel’s Construction, Cleveland’s Northstar Contracting and Columbus’ GTSA Construction Consulting will work with Rhode Island’s Gilbane Building Co. on the early excavation work for the first two chip factories on the Intel campus. Gilbane will manage the team’s work to prepare the site for the construction of the fabs, Intel said, with the Ohio companies providing staffing and consulting services.

“Gilbane, with a reputation for national presence, local community investment and a hand in building some of the country’s most technologically advanced facilities, is the ideal partner as we build the new Silicon Heartland,“ Keyvan Esfarjani, Intel executive vice president, chief global operations officer and general manager of manufacturing, supply chain and operations, said in a press release.

In keeping with Intel’s pledge to support diversity in its supplier network, McDaniel’s Construction and Northstar Contracting are certified as a minority business enterprises, and GTSA is women-owned.

