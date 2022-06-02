COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) – Ohio lawmakers have approved $1.2 billion of the proposed $2 billion incentive package to bring Intel Corp. to New Albany – and sweetened the deal with tax breaks said to be worth “hundreds of millions.”

The $3.5 billion capital budget creates exemptions for sales and commercial activity taxes that appear to apply to most of the $20 billion in construction and equipment for Intel’s (Nasdaq: INTC) planned semiconductor manufacturing complex. Those breaks apply to the company and any Ohio-based suppliers.

The legislature passed the capital budget Wednesday and Gov. Mike DeWine issued a statement supporting it. The bill directs spending for construction and infrastructure, such as for universities, schools and parks.

